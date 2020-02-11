GARMONSWAY, Diana
Davidson (nee Paterson):
At Wellington on 10th February 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger, cherished mother of Christopher, Timothy (dec) and Deborah, loved and very proud grandmother of Anthony, mother-in-law of the late Kerry. A service for Diana will be held in St Anne's Anglican Church, corner of Northland & Randwick Roads, Northland, Wellington, at 11.00am on Friday 14th February. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZ Stroke Foundation.
R.I.P.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 04 385 0745
www.lychgatefunerals.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 11, 2020