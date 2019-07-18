BARBER, Diana Parker
(nee Williamson):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 15 July 2019, at Sevenoaks Hospital. Aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Elton Clifford Barber (Cliff, dec 1977). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gillian & Rob Harrison (Christchurch), and Paul & Monika Demuth-Barber (Karori). Grandmother to Natalie, Rebecca, Juliet, Evelyn and Mattias. Thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Sevenoaks. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu, on Monday 22 July 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages for the Barber Family c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 18, 2019