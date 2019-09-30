Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dhirubhai PARBHU. View Sign Death Notice



On 28 September 2019. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Savitaben. Beloved son of the late Parbhubhai & Maniben. Beloved father and father-in-law of Bharti & Suresh, Vinod & Dharmistra, Tarun & Aruna. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of the late Ramabhai and Deviben, Babubhai & Kamuben, Kusumben & Babubhai. Beloved grandfather of Aashika, Nimesh, Divyesh, Shivani and Avi. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephew. Special thanks to all the staff at Kenepuru Hospital who took loving care of Dhirubhai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service which will be distributed to various charities. A service for Dhirubhai will be held at the Rongotai College Hall, 170 Coutts Street, Rongotai, on Tuesday 1st October, at 10.30am, thereafter to the Harbour City Crematorium, Kilbirnie.







PARBHU, Dhirubhai:On 28 September 2019. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Savitaben. Beloved son of the late Parbhubhai & Maniben. Beloved father and father-in-law of Bharti & Suresh, Vinod & Dharmistra, Tarun & Aruna. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of the late Ramabhai and Deviben, Babubhai & Kamuben, Kusumben & Babubhai. Beloved grandfather of Aashika, Nimesh, Divyesh, Shivani and Avi. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephew. Special thanks to all the staff at Kenepuru Hospital who took loving care of Dhirubhai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service which will be distributed to various charities. A service for Dhirubhai will be held at the Rongotai College Hall, 170 Coutts Street, Rongotai, on Tuesday 1st October, at 10.30am, thereafter to the Harbour City Crematorium, Kilbirnie. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers