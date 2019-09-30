PARBHU, Dhirubhai:
On 28 September 2019. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Savitaben. Beloved son of the late Parbhubhai & Maniben. Beloved father and father-in-law of Bharti & Suresh, Vinod & Dharmistra, Tarun & Aruna. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of the late Ramabhai and Deviben, Babubhai & Kamuben, Kusumben & Babubhai. Beloved grandfather of Aashika, Nimesh, Divyesh, Shivani and Avi. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephew. Special thanks to all the staff at Kenepuru Hospital who took loving care of Dhirubhai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service which will be distributed to various charities. A service for Dhirubhai will be held at the Rongotai College Hall, 170 Coutts Street, Rongotai, on Tuesday 1st October, at 10.30am, thereafter to the Harbour City Crematorium, Kilbirnie.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019