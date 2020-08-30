LALA, Dhanji Sukha:
On Thursday, 27 August 2020, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 58 years. Loving son of Sukhabhai Lala (late) and Maniben. Treasured brother of Suman (and Varsha), Laxmi (and Bharat), Bhanu (and Ashok), Manher (and Daksha), Amrat (and Indira) and Bugi. Beloved nephew of Jivanbhai (and Vajiyaben). Cherished cousin of Rajesh (and Hina) and Anil. Dearest uncle of Deepa, Harish (and Bhavisha, Suraj and Arya), Preeya, Nilesh, Jatin (and Priscilla), Nisha, Namisha, Dylan, Annika, Nikin, Natasha, Yasmin and Ravi. Dhanji will be sorely missed by all family and friends, including those overseas. No flowers please but donations to the NZ Cancer Society will be gratefully received. His service will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 1 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by refreshments and a private cremation. Due to Covid restrictions seating will be limited to 100 persons. If you wish to attend the service please register your interest by emailing Amrat Sukha at [email protected]">[email protected]. We will accommodate as many people as possible. Confirmed attendees will be notified before 5.00pm Monday 31 August. A webstream will also be available. Please email [email protected]">[email protected] if you wish to receive the link to view the service.
Published in The Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2020