JACOBSEN,
Desmond Paul (Des):
On 20th August 2019, aged 56 years. Gorgeous husband of Pauline, son of the late John and Kathleen Jacobsen. Adored father and father-in-law of Emma & Ethan, Holly & her partner Luke. Brother and brother-in-law of Rita & Mark Carroll, Kevin Jacobsen, Leeanne (twin sister) & Paul Shann, Nicola & Dave Kedzlie. Grandfather to Mason. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loving son-in-law of Helen and Peter. Brother-in-law of Lyndall & Fulton, and Averill & Gary. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Des and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Jacobsen family' may be left in Des' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Des will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 24th August at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019