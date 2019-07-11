Desmond HUGHES

Death Notice

HUGHES, Desmond Milton:
On Tuesday 9th July 2019, peacefully at Dove Hospice, St Andrew's Village, Auckland. Doting husband of Brenda, loving father of Antonia and Andrew, father-in-law of Nicholas and Raylynne, and kind soul to his grandchildren Emily, Jasmine, George and Jay. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Dove Hospice and St John Ambulance. A celebration of Des's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland, at 12noon on Saturday 13th July.

Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019
