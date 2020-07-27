HORAN,
Desmond Edward (Des):
Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Friday 24 July 2020, surrounded by his whole family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon & Beth, Jane, Paul & Greg, Claire, Andrew & Michelle, and Chris & Becky. Loved 'Gig' of Frith, Madeline, Lucy, Tom, and Dan. Sincere thanks to the team at Wellington Hospital for their care and kindness. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Des' life will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. A live stream of the ceremony is available. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be appreciated.
A life well lived
"Tremendous"
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2020