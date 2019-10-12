GREEN,
Desmond Sidney (Des):
Died peacefully on Friday 11 October 2019 at Sevenoaks. Aged 90 years. Loving husband of June. Loved father and father-in-law of Clive and Stephanie, and Craig and Jo. Loved Grandad of Jessica, Kevin, Samantha; Eleanor, and Holly; and great-granddaughters Lilly and Indi. Loved brother of Heather (UK). In lieu of flowers donations to the Kapiti Retirement Trust 'Peace Room' Lodge Drive, Paraparaumu 5032. Special thanks to all the Sevenoaks staff for taking such good care of Des. A celebration of his life will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 15 October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019