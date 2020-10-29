GOGGIN,
Desmond Colin (Des):
Military Service No. 447869. Served in the Middle East, WWII. On 26 October 2020, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Nola. Much loved father to Faye, Denise, Colin & Maryke, Julie & John, Kevin & Catherine, Lynne & Bruce. Grandfather of Tracey and Richard, Tiffany, Isabel and Jessica, Megan and Lauren, and Samuel. Great-Grandfather to Jemimah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cashmere Hospital, Newlands. Thanks to Cashmere Heights and Hospital for their tireless care and support to Dad, and the family. A service for Des will be held in St Peter and Paul Catholic Parish, 29 Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville, on Friday 30 October at 1.30pm. All messages to the Goggin family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2020