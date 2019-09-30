CROWE, Desmond Terence
(Des): MBE, JP
Loved husband of the late Eileen (nee O'Donnell), and father of Marie, Pauline, Denise and Tim; and their husbands and partners Rod, Tony and Cris. He was a very loved grandfather of Xavier, Tyrone, Bridie, Shannon, Jessica, Gabriel, Pablo, Bradley and Patrick, and great-grandfather of Te Taonga and Goldie. Des was a highly regarded uncle, brother-in-law, friend and colleague of many. Des's funeral will be held at Christ The King Church, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 2 at 1.30pm.
'May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be at your back. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand'.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019