BRITTEN,
Fr. Sir Desmond John (Des):
On Thursday 13 February 2020 peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 82 years. Loved husband of the late Lady Lorraine Britten, father of Debra and Dominic, Grandad of Holly and Arlo, father-in-law of Pete and Tracie. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Britten family may be left in Des's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242 . A service to celebrate Des's life will be held at the Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Thorndon, on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Rest In Peace
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020