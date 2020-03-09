BECKLEY,
Desmond Grenville (Des):
Passed away peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband to the late Mary Ann Beckley (nee Sullivan). Loved father and father-in-law of Maree & Stephen Bevan, Stephen & Millie Beckley, John Beckley, David & Helen Beckley. Loving Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Beckley family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or placed in Des' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance, PO Box 10-102, Wellington 6143 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A funeral service for Des will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, Upper Hutt, Upper Hutt on Thursday, the 12th of March 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2020