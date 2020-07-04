BECKER,
Desmond William (Des):
On 30th June 2020, at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 92 years. Cherished husband of Mary for 66 years. Loving father of Jane, Paul, Kath, Anne, Michael, Andrew, Neil & their partners. Much loved grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of Raymond (Bob) and Bev. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals for their care and support of Des. Messages to 'the Becker family' may be left in Des' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Des' Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Church, 3 Childers Terrace, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 7th July at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation. The mass will also commemorate Des' brother Bob who died on 21st March, just before lockdown. A Rosary for Des and Bob will be recited in church on Monday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020