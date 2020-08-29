WHELAN,
Dermot Francis Joseph:
Of Levin, formerly of Paraparaumu. General Manager of Age Concern Kapiti. On 25 August 2020, suddenly at home. Loved father of Jacqui and James, and loved Grandad of Dylan and Ashton. Former husband of Susie. Loved brother of Maureen, Pauline, Irene and Brian (all of Ireland). Dermot's funeral service will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.00am on Wednesday, 2nd September, to be followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid regulations, attendance at Dermot's service will be limited to 100 people, with access to an adjacent venue for a further 40 people. You can "attend" the service by Live-stream. Please go to Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Whelan for live-stream instructions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Age Concern Kapiti Coast would be appreciated, and may be banked to a/c
03-0732-0153395-00 or via the donation function on their webpage: ageconnectkapiti.co.nz Messages for the Whelan Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020