Dermot GREALLY

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
GREALLY, Dermot Patrick:
Peacefully in Wellington Hospital on Sunday 18 October 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Youngest son of Darby and Mary Greally (deceased). Loving brother and brother-in-law to Mary and the late Godfrey Palmer, Martha and John Bone, and the late Daniel Greally. Treasured and beloved uncle to Anne McGregor, Jane Northcott, Sarah Watson, Helen Jessett, Tom Palmer, Alistair Bone, Matthew Bone, Catherine Clapp and their partners. Special uncle to his 17 great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-uncle to 9. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice or the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'The Family of Dermot Greally' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, corner Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay.

