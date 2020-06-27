NORRIS, Derek:
4.08.1928 - 22.06.2020
Died peacefully at the Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, aged 91. Loved husband of Molly, father of Barry and the late Dave, father-in-law of Celia and Janine, granddad of Graeme and Andrew, great-granddad of Lily, Erik and Oskar. Brother to Leslie and the late Hubert, uncle to Alastair and Clive – all in England. Many thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming who cared for Derek over the years. A private family cremation has been held. Messages can be sent by email to
[email protected]
We will miss his gentleness, his smile and his sense of humour – all of which he kept until the last. Rest well.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020