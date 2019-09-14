KING, Derek William (Kingi):
Peacefully and surrounded by his family at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, on 12th September 2019, aged 89 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Mary, Josephine & Urs Buhlman, Juliet & Marvin Guerrero. Loved Poppa of Rory, and Stella. Former husband of Pauline. Loved brother of Greta. A funeral service for Derek will be held at St Patrick's Church, corner of Queen and Russell Streets, Masterton, on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to Derek's family can be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019