HAISMAN, Derek Robin:
On Friday 21st August 2020 peacefully at home. Deeply loved husband of Jan; and Sybil (deceased); brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Norma. Beloved father and father-in-law of Richard and Anna, Catherine and Eddie, and Patricia and Terry, and Amanda. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather of Rachel and Rob, and Keri and Jason, and their respective daughters Evie and Winifred. Loved uncle of Paula and Jonathon. A very dearly loved member of Jan's wider family. Derek's kindness and dignity, his sense of humour, intellectual generosity, and enthusiasm endeared him to so many in both his private and professional life. A private family ceremony has taken place. Please forward messages to: the Haisman family, c/- Tong & Peryer, PO Box 967, Hastings, NZ.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020