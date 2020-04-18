BELSEY, Derek Charles:
Peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the Heretaunga Rest Home in Silverstream. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved and sadly missed by wife Jeanette, daughter Kate, son Max, and in-laws Andrew and Rachel. Much loved Grandpa of Kirk, Joshua, James and Chalina, and his six great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Sincere thanks to staff at the Heretaunga Rest Home for their wonderful care of Derek.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020