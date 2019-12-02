Derek ALABASTER

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Death Notice

ALABASTER,
Derek Barclay:
Bowled his last over on Wednesday, 27th November 2019, in Christchurch, aged 87 years. An elder statesman of cricket and rugby, Derek is survived by his sister Molly, brothers Jack and Gren; his children with Patricia – Matthew, Philip, Lawrence and Franceska, and the late James, and grandchildren Danielle, Genevieve, Sarai, Noelle, Xavier, David Junior and Caleb. Messages may be addressed to the Alabaster family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Collegians Cricket Club would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dbalabaster2711 A celebration of Derek's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Wednesday, 4th December at 12.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2019
