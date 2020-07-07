VAN DER ZWAAG,
Willem Jakob (Bill):
Passed peacefully on 4 July 2020, at St Josephs Home of Compassion. Loved husband of the late Grietje (Margaret). Loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Dorothea, Peter & Kerryn, and Ian. Loved Opa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of St Joseph Home of Compassion for their care of Bill. A service for Bill will be held in The Reformed Church of Silverstream, 8 Blue Mountains Rd, Silverstream, on Friday 10 July, at 1.00pm.
Psalm 121
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020