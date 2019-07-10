WATSON, Dennis Robert:
Passed away on Friday 5 July 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 72 years. Husband of Eva for 51 years. Loved father of Joanne and Andrew. Father-in-law of Kerry. Devoted Poppa of Dharma, Josh, Jeremy and Shaia. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to come to his home for an informal celebration to remember and reflect with us on Saturday, 13 July 2019. Pop in anytime from 11am at 11 Homewood Avenue, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 12, 2019