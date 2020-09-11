Dennis HURST

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis HURST.
Service Information
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
073483600
Death Notice

HURST, Dennis Albert:
19.07.1924 - 09.09.2020
(aged 96 years) Passed away peacefully. Gone to be with his beloved wife Pat, and cherished daughter Rosalie Hallam.
May they all rest in peace together.
Father-in-law to Russell Hallam. Dearly loved Grandad to Pauline and Scott, special great-grandad to Troy, Sarah and Hannah, and 'Great-Great-Grandad Dennis' to Edie, Rocco, Osiris and Harrison.
Will be greatly missed.
We'll all miss hearing stories of your many adventures and your cheeky chuckle. In our memories forever.
A private family ceremony will be held in accordance with his wishes in Rotorua this Saturday.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.