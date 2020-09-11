HURST, Dennis Albert:
19.07.1924 - 09.09.2020
(aged 96 years) Passed away peacefully. Gone to be with his beloved wife Pat, and cherished daughter Rosalie Hallam.
May they all rest in peace together.
Father-in-law to Russell Hallam. Dearly loved Grandad to Pauline and Scott, special great-grandad to Troy, Sarah and Hannah, and 'Great-Great-Grandad Dennis' to Edie, Rocco, Osiris and Harrison.
Will be greatly missed.
We'll all miss hearing stories of your many adventures and your cheeky chuckle. In our memories forever.
A private family ceremony will be held in accordance with his wishes in Rotorua this Saturday.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2020