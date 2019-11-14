DEVEREUX, Dennis:
27.09.1939 - 10.11.2019
Peacefully in Hastings. Much loved husband of the late Helen. Loved father & father-in-law of Dean & Sharon, & Stephen and Vicki. Treasured Grandad to Courtney & her partner Chip, Lauren & her fiancé Nick, Fred, Bella and Finn, and Great-Grandad to Luca and Harper. A private service has been held, however, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House Trust in Palmerston North would be most appreciated. Messages can be sent to Devereux Family, C/o Gentle Touch Funerals, P.O. Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019