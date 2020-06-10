COPPS,
Dennis Edward Arthur:
Dearly loved husband of Christine for 66 years, and much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff & Sue, and Graham. Dennis died on 22 April 2020, but Covid restrictions meant a fitting service could not be held at that time. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – an opportunity to celebrate Dennis' life with family and friends.
Published in Dominion Post from June 10 to June 13, 2020