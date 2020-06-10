Dennis COPPS

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
COPPS,
Dennis Edward Arthur:
Dearly loved husband of Christine for 66 years, and much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff & Sue, and Graham. Dennis died on 22 April 2020, but Covid restrictions meant a fitting service could not be held at that time. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – an opportunity to celebrate Dennis' life with family and friends.

Published in Dominion Post from June 10 to June 13, 2020
