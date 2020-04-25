COPPS,
Dennis Edward Arthur:
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Wednesday, 22 April 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital following a short illness. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine for 66 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff & Sue, and Graham, and beloved Gramps of Aidan, Rachel and Erin, Keegan and Liam. A private cremation has been held. A memorial gathering for Dennis will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020