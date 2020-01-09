BURBERY, Dennis John:
On January 1, 2020. Peacefully at home aged 62. Loved husband of Shayne. Loved dad of Leon, Randall and Hayden. Loved father-in-law to Julie and Sarah. Loved brother of Ron, Delia, Christine and Trefor. Loved brother-in-law to Nina, Karren, Cath,Tina, Gene, Graham and Bruce. Very loved Grandad of Codi, Ethan, Joseph, Lilly, Bella, Haylee, Mahleah, Sophie, TK and Ayla. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Porirua Working Mens Club at 11.00am, on Saturday, January 11.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 9, 2020