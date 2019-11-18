BELL, Dennis Roy:
RN ( HMS Kenya, Korea), also RNZN, Reg No 17940, MCPO, NZSMT, Vietnam. - On Friday, 15th November 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivian. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Jan Bell, Jacqueline Bell-Walsh and Glenn Walsh, and Roslyn and Adrian Johns. Stepfather to Joy, Faith and Jevi Escanes. Loved Grandad to his five grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. A service for Dennis will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, 19th November, at 2.00pm followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019