McLACHLAN,
Denise Valerie:
Passed away on her terms, with family by her side, on 31st August 2019. Dearly loved wife of John (dec) and Bernard (dec). Dearly missed Mum, Stepmum and Nana of Bernice, Phoenix and Jason, Jeni and Jamie, Barbara and Maui (dec), Catherine and Warren, David and Libby, Jocelyn, Heather, Chris, Bruce and Sandra, and the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 6th September at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019