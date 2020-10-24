Denise LAWRENCE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Anne's Church
Emmett Street
Newtown
Death Notice

LAWRENCE,
Denise Therese:
On 21 October 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 73. Loved mother of David and Kirsty, Anna and Brad, and Karen and John-Paul. Adored nana of Aleisha, Liam, and Joel Waldron; Jackson, and Cameron Speirs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be made at www.marypotter.org.nz
Messages for Denise and her family can be left at www.tributes.co.nz
A celebration of Denise's life will be held at the St Anne's Church, Emmett Street, Newtown, on Wednesday 28 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
