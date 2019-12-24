HUSSEY, Denise
(formerly Brown, nee Bennett):
On December 22, 2019, peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Bevan. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stefan and Kay, Glenn and Andrea, Virginia and Ian, Jeff, Alex and Ken; Bronwyn and Mike, Lloyd and Lana, Myles and Jen. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages may be left at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Saturday, December 28 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 24, 2019