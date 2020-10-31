GLUYAS,
Denise May (nee Stack):
Passed away on October 30, 2020, after a long journey with her illness. Much loved wife of Mark. Loved sister of Marianne, and the late Karen, loved auntie and great-auntie to her many nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed but
never forgotton
In lieu of flowers donations to HUHA would be appreciated and may be posted to CMB 26 Kaitoke, Upper Hutt 5018. A service for Denise will be held on Tuesday, November 3, at 2.00pm. Contact Mark on [email protected] for details. Messages to the Gluyas family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020