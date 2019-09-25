WILLIAMSON, Denis Francis:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at Aroha Rest Home. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loved Dad of Janet & Nick, Paul & Anne and Mark. Loved Grandad of Tania and Benson, Ryan and Blake, and Nicholas. Great-grandad to Marley, Kaea, Jordan and Tiana. A dear friend to Mo and Judith. Heartfelt thanks to Denny's Aroha family for their amazing care and friendship. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with Denny's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019