TATERE, Denis John:
11.3.46 - 6.5.2020
It is with much sadness that the Tatere whanau announce the passing of Denis John Tatere, loved father and father-in-law of John and Caroline, Brad and Kirsty & Zara and BJ, special grandfather to George, Cooper, Archie, Tayla, Luccah, Charlie, Ruie, Arlo and Nikaia. The whanau wish to acknowledge the many messages of support and gratitude, and due to current lock-down restrictions, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020