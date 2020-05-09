Denis TATERE

Guest Book
  • "KIa ora mai Whanau, Arohanui on the passing of Dad, more so..."
  • "Denis was an amazing man who I had the privilege to have..."
    - Jenny Kyle
  • "So sad to hear about Denis's passing. We have lost a loyal,..."
    - Merv Bassett
  • "Many thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Sandra,..."
  • "Tena koutou katoa Tatere Whanau, Sincere condolences to all..."
Service Information
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Death Notice

TATERE, Denis John:
11.3.46 - 6.5.2020
It is with much sadness that the Tatere whanau announce the passing of Denis John Tatere, loved father and father-in-law of John and Caroline, Brad and Kirsty & Zara and BJ, special grandfather to George, Cooper, Archie, Tayla, Luccah, Charlie, Ruie, Arlo and Nikaia. The whanau wish to acknowledge the many messages of support and gratitude, and due to current lock-down restrictions, a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.