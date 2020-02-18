RUSSELL, Denis:
Of Featherston, on February 14, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 77. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Adrienne Sisson. Much loved father of Trevor, David, Joanne and their partners. Loved Poppa of Shannon, Kieran, Brianna, Nikita and Caitlin. Loved brother of the late Barry. Messages to 1 Titoki Grove, Featherston 5710. A service for Denis will be held at the ANZAC Hall, 62-64 Bell Street, Featherston, on Friday 21 February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020