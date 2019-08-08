ROWE, Denis George:
On 30 July 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of Fairlie (deceased) and Lindsay (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of David, Brenda, Belinda, Dave, Evan, Jane and Sarah. Loved by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Rita Angus Retirement Village staff who cared for Denis over the past years. Messages to the Rowe family may be posted to c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019