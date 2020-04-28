Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis PFAHLERT. View Sign Service Information H A Thompson Ltd 86 Gibson Quay Hokitika , West Coast 037557993 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at the Allen Bryant Rest Home, Hokitika, on 22nd April 2020, in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Helen (Jane). Loved father and father-in-law of John and Liz (Paraparaumu), Patrick and Saren (Siem Reap), Mark and Rima (Hokitika), and David (dec). Loved grandfather of Brendan and Christine (Auck), Amy and Jeromè (Wellington), Matthew (Vancouver); Ben and Tammy (Oxford), Reuben (Hokitika), Oliver (Melbourne) and Maia (Siem Reap); Caroline and Kyle Parker (Hokitika), Demelza Stuart and Daniel Tauwhare (Hokitika). Loved great-grandfather of Jasper and Isaac Dolman; James, Elijah and Heidi Pfahlert; Brooke and Kane Parker and Joe Tauwhare. Longtime friend of Sandra. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Ultimate Care Allen Bryant for their wonderful care of Denis over the last three years, and particularly for their support in the days before his passing. Acknowledgement is also made for the care Denis received from the Westland Medical Centre doctors and staff. Messages to the Pfahlert Family, 2 Whitcombe Terrace, Hokitika 7810. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private interment has been held.







