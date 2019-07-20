GARRETT, Denis:

Adair and the family thank all those who took the time to farewell Denis. The many cards, flowers and calls to us all were very humbling. Our wonderful friends, who over those days kept us well fed, we are so grateful. Many thanks to St Joseph's Levin and St Mary's Otaki Parishes for their support and prayers. Donations to Heritage Park Kimbolton were very generous and gratefully received. Please accept this our sincere thanks at this time to each and every one of your who cared.





