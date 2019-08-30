Denis GARCIA

Guest Book
  • "To Dear Bernadette, and the Garcia Family, We were truly..."
    - Loretta Hardegger
  • "Thinking of you all as you farewell Denis. Sending our love..."
  • "Denis Garcia. Sending a message of sympathy to Bernadette..."
  • "I was so sorry to hear that Denis passed away. He was such..."
    - Moira Brockhill
  • "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Denis. He has..."
    - Hamish & Nicola Gunson
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

GARCIA, Denis:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 26th August 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette for over 66 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Denise, Annette and Andrew Manuel, John and Chona, Maree and John Bocock, Anthony and Marley, Geraldine and Bruce Hamilton, and the late Denise. A loved and respected Pop to 24 grandchildren and Great-Pop to 31 great-grandchildren. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Garcia family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul OLHC would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at Our Lady Help Of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, Today, Friday 30th August 2019, at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Awanui Cemetery.
R.I.P.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.