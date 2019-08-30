GARCIA, Denis:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 26th August 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette for over 66 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Denise, Annette and Andrew Manuel, John and Chona, Maree and John Bocock, Anthony and Marley, Geraldine and Bruce Hamilton, and the late Denise. A loved and respected Pop to 24 grandchildren and Great-Pop to 31 great-grandchildren. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Garcia family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul OLHC would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at Our Lady Help Of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, Today, Friday 30th August 2019, at 10.00am. Thereafter to the Awanui Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019