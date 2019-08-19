CODY, Denis John:
Peacefully passed away at Stokeswood Care Home, surrounded by family on August 16, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Maria, and father of Mel, Pierina, Theo, Estella, Rosie and Bert. Adored grandfather of Chauntelle, Jade, Chanel, Tyler, Madison, Sienna, Trelise, Eva, Zara and Mia, and great-grandfather of Octavia. Father-in-law of Alistair, Mikaela and JJ. Much loved brother and uncle. Special thanks to the staff of Ropata Lodge and Stokeswood Home for their amazing care of Denis. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Cody family' can be placed in Denis' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. Denis' Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Joseph, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Friday 23rd August, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Thursday evening at 6.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019