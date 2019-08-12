CLARKE, Denis Gregory:
21.4.1941 - 10.8.2019
Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father of Bernadette, Mary, Phillip, John, Damian, Anthony, Stephanie, Anne-Marie, Liam, Barry, Daniel and Anita; father-in-law of Neil, Scott, John, Susan, Kelly, Maria, Hannah, Sherene, Tatiana and Kyorkis, and darling Pop of 25 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Clarke family may be left in Denis's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Denis's Requiem Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Holy Cross, c/o Hobart Street and Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at the Church of Holy Cross on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019