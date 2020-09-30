CHRISTENSEN, Denis Ian:
On September 25, 2020, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone; aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverly, and much loved Dad of Jillian and Brent. A much loved father-in-law, Poppa and Uncle. Sadly missed by all his extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott for their care. A Service to celebrate the life of Denis will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Christensen family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020