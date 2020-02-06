McDONALD, Denford Coll:
OBE BE(Mech) C.Eng MIEE
FNZIM
Peacefully at home on 1st February 2020 at 2.05pm, aged 90. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Yvette. Stepfather to Fiona and Brian, and very much loved Poppy of Toby and lately Nathan. Ex-husband of Marjorie and Patricia. Denford and Patricia had 3 children, Elizabeth Bruce and Susan, and Granddad to 8. Special thanks to all the Mary Potter Hospice Staff and the district nurses who cared for Denford over the past month. Your support has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice North Wellington Porirua would be appreciated. Messages to the McDonald family may be left in Denford's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In accordance with Denford's wishes a cremation has taken place privately.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020