SMITH, Denese Carol:
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shayne & Pa'i, Lisa & Dale, loved sister of Robyn and Vicki, loved sister-in-law of Joan and Carole, and loved Nan of Japheth, Isaiah, Shaya, Kendra, and D'Angelo. Loved great-grandmother of 9. Special thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for all their care of Denese over the last 6 years. All messages to the Smith family, C/- 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu. A service to celebrate the life of Denese will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, on Monday 11th November 2019, at 1.30pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2019