NEAL, Dene Congreve:

18.02.1920 - 2.07.2016

We never lose the ones we love,

For love itself lives on

And the joy we knew together is never really gone

We think of you as living

In the hearts of those you touched

For nothing loved is ever lost

And you were loved so much.

Cherished Mother of Trish and Ross McKenzie and treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma of Aaron and Aldona, Alexander and Georgina (London), Sarah, Oliver, Isabella, Amelia and Elijah (Wellington) and Matt and Gabby, Grace and Jemima (London).



