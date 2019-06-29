NEAL, Dene Congreve:
18.02.1920 - 2.07.2016
We never lose the ones we love,
For love itself lives on
And the joy we knew together is never really gone
We think of you as living
In the hearts of those you touched
For nothing loved is ever lost
And you were loved so much.
Cherished Mother of Trish and Ross McKenzie and treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma of Aaron and Aldona, Alexander and Georgina (London), Sarah, Oliver, Isabella, Amelia and Elijah (Wellington) and Matt and Gabby, Grace and Jemima (London).
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019