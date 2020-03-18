CHEETHAM,
Denbigh Elmo (Elmo):
On 13 March 2020, aged 78, while working on his farm at Mangamahoe. Much loved husband of the late Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Selwyn and Jill, Judith and David Slone, Graeme and Leah. Loved grandad of Matthew; Jessica and Deanna; Nick, Ben and Abby. Messages to Elmo's family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A Service to celebrate Elmo's life will be held at the Eketahuna Community Centre, Haswell Street, Eketahuna, on Saturday 21 March at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2020