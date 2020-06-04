HARRIS, Delvan Robert:
8.1.1941 – 1.6.2020
Peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton, after a long illness. Loving husband of Anne. A well-loved father and friend of Tony & Sandy, Ian & Sam, and a treasured Granddad of Billie & Seth. Loved brother of Elaine Cole, and friend of Bill. Special thanks to the team at Glenwood for your wonderful care of Delvan.
"Time And Tide Wait
For No Man"
Messages for the family can be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. In accordance with Delvan's wishes a private family service and burial have taken place.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2020