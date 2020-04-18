D'ROSE,
Delecia Doreen (Del):
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Thursday 16th April 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved mother of Hilton and Justine, and mother-in-law of Chris; loved sister of Sylvia, Jillian and Felicity; and loved Nana of Luca and Cruz. A private burial for Delecia has been held in Taupo. A celebration of her life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Taupo, date to be notified. Communications to Delecia's family c/- 74 Golden Sands Drive, Papamoa.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020