McGARRY-PORTER,
Deirdre Geraldine:
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on Tuesday 14 July 2020, aged 63. Loved wife of John. Loved mother of Rachael and Adam (dec). Loved sister, aunty, stepmother and grandmother. Dear friend to all those that knew her. Messages to the McGarry-Porter family may be left in Deirdre's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Deirdre will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 21 July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 17 to July 18, 2020